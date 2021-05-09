Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $428.60 million and approximately $36.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00005906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00505296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00215500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00241007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012024 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,689,826 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

