Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.