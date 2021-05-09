Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

NYSE:KOP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,412. Koppers has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

