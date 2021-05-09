Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.