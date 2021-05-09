KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.79 or 0.00022503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $56.66 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

