Kush Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $358,310.39 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $358,310.39 and approximately $4,909.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance.

Kush Finance Coin Trading

