Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 over the last three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.