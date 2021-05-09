L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

