Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $103.68 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

