LanaCoin Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,711.68 or 1.01360146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00673858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.62 or 0.01292848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00355370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,152,930,554 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.