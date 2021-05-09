Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.