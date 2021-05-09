Lattice Token Price Hits $1.04 on Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and $1.55 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00248142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.27 or 0.01206991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.90 or 0.00769185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.85 or 1.00153660 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

