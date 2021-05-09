LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Tops $86.47 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $86.47 million and $142,008.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00068889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00249110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01219023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00783317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,790.47 or 0.99590932 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

