LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of LC stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

