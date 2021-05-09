Lethean Trading Up 102.9% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $23,280.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.36 or 0.06740522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.06 or 0.02496433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00695105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00201961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.00824593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00533233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004983 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

