Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

