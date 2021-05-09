Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.46

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 3055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

