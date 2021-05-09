Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.78

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $165.48, with a volume of 3164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.6% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 31.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,981,000 after buying an additional 127,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 641,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

