Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Liberty Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 533,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

