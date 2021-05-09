Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.330 EPS.

LCUT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,249. The company has a market capitalization of $345.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.