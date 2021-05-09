Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00615778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

