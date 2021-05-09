Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $345.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

