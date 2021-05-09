Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.210 EPS.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $24.52. 945,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,562. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

