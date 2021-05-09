Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 7,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 372,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $856.31 million, a PE ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

