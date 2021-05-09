Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

NYSE LYV traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 2,994,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

