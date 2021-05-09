Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

