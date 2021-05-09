Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

