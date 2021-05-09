LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.87. LPL Financial posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.11.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

