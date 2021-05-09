LSV Asset Management Acquires 154,333 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,091,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,333 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $993,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

