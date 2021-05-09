LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 222.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $153,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $32.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Truist raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

