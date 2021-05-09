LSV Asset Management Has $118.09 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 959,816 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $118,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.55 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

