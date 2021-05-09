LSV Asset Management Has $121.74 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230,028 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.71% of Navient worth $121,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Navient by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.