LSV Asset Management Has $146.85 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898,693 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of Kohl’s worth $146,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

KSS stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

