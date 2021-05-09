LSV Asset Management Has $174.74 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $174,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.