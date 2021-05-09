LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 414,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $190,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

