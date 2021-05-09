LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $133,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

