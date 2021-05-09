LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Hits $161.28 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $161.28 million and $20.47 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00067986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00105879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.00792123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.64 or 0.09211327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00048062 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,023 coins and its circulating supply is 282,643,293 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.