Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $935,138.21

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $935,138.21 and approximately $25,116.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

