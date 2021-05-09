Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.04

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $658.95 million, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luxfer by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

