Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.26.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.