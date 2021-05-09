LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,853,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

