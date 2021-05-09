M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 26th

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

