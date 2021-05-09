MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,321,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.