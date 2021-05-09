Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.42. 67,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

