Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,409. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

