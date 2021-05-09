Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.