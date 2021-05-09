Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $94.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

