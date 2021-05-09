Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 282,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

