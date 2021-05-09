MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

