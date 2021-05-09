Mark W. Miles Sells 20,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

